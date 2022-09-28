What the…? The Halton District School Board has very weird rules when it comes to safety…

By David Menzies PETITION: Protect The Students The HDSB and the Director of Education, Curtis Ennis, should be fired for allowing a female-identifying shop teacher to wear enormous fake breasts that are barely contained by see-through blouses while teaching. 14,506 signatures

How odd. How perverse. The Halton District School Board (HDSB) says it is committed to safety… but is it really?

For example, we spotted a fence near HDSB headquarters that stated the following: “Do not climb fence. Injury may occur.” Yet, while the school is very concerned about safety when it comes to those climbing a 6-ft. fence (the horror!) it seems to have zero concerns about potential perversity and workshop etiquette rules being violated on a daily basis at Oakville Trafalgar High School.

We speak of shop teacher Mr. Kerry Luc Lemieux, a.k.a., Ms. Kayla Lemieux, as he allegedly transitions from biological male into some sort of female facsimile. Then again, is Busty Lemieux pranking the HDSB? Or is he perhaps mentally ill? Who knows? But to even question his “transitioning” is apparently an act of “transphobia” — and in our increasingly woke, cancel culture society, there can be no greater sin than that.

In any event, Oakville Trafalgar students must daily endure the ghastly sight of Lemieux, complete with those enormous fake breasts (easily twice the size of a man’s head and apparently weighing about 35 lbs.); the long blonde (fake) hair; and the tight bicycle short-shorts.

Lemieux is not a woman, he’s a caricature of a woman. (Indeed, we imagine most trans people simply want to blend in with the other gender and not draw an inordinate amount of attention to themselves. This is clearly not the case with Lemieux.)

And there are numerous photos and videos of Busty Lemieux violating workshop safety etiquette — from those fake boobs getting too close to cutting tools to his long-sleeved shirts and his free-flowing long hair. Hey, where-oh-where is the Ministry of Labour? All of that nonsense is apparently ok, but the HDSB is uber-concerned that a kid… might climb a fence? Time for the HDSB educrats to go back to school…