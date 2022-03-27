What the Toronto Star got very, very wrong about the Freedom Convoy: Rupa Subramanya with Ezra Levant

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, National Post columnist Rupa Subramanya (follow @RupaSubramanya on Twitter) joined Ezra to discuss the Toronto Star's smears against the Freedom Convoy.

“...the Toronto Star's Justin Ling had a fairly big postmortem of the protest about a week ago. And there was this — almost a throwaway remark, where he says 'Fears that there were weapons inside some of the trucks proved prescient: A police source said loaded shotguns were found', and in brackets, 'While truckers can legally transport registered firearms in their vehicles, guns must be securely stowed and are not permitted to be loaded.' “Now this goes against what the Ottawa police chief, Chief Bell said yesterday, that... no firearms were found during the clearing of the convoy protest. And so this goes against what the Toronto Star was claiming.

