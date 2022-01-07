What was it like when Montreal police came down on dozens defiantly outside after curfew?

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Katherine Krozonouski and Nat Biase were joined by Yanky Pollak to discuss his recent reporting on the streets of Quebec during the newly-reimposed curfew, where dozens were arrested for walking the streets at night.

You can watch the full reports from our team on the ground in Quebec at LockdownReports.com.

Be sure to join Rebel News LIVE every weekday at 12 p.m. E.T. / 10:00 a.m. M.T., alongside occasional special live broadcasts.

Click here to sign up for notifications so you never miss a Rebel livestream.