What was it like when Montreal police came down on dozens defiantly outside after curfew?

Katherine Krozonouski and Nat Biase were joined by Yanky Pollak to discuss his recent reporting on the streets of Quebec during curfew, where dozens were arrested for walking the streets at night.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 07, 2022

Remove Ads

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Katherine Krozonouski and Nat Biase were joined by Yanky Pollak to discuss his recent reporting on the streets of Quebec during the newly-reimposed curfew, where dozens were arrested for walking the streets at night.

You can watch the full reports from our team on the ground in Quebec at LockdownReports.com.

Be sure to join Rebel News LIVE every weekday at 12 p.m. E.T. / 10:00 a.m. M.T., alongside occasional special live broadcasts.

Click here to sign up for notifications so you never miss a Rebel livestream.

Canada Quebec Montreal Lockdown Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.