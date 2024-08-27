What was the motive for an arson attack against a Jewish school? Antisemitism — or revenge?

You may recall the matter of Mark Anthony Dela-Cruz. Dela-Cruz was charged with arson after he allegedly set a fire at a Toronto Jewish school, Leo Baeck Day School on July 30.

Alas, since last October, we have witnessed numerous Jewish businesses, schools and places of worship targeted by vandals and arsonists. Yet when this incident occurred, Toronto Police did not consider this to be a hate crime. Rather it was caused by an “unhoused person” (which is apparently the new terminology to describe someone who is homeless) and perhaps the motive was revenge.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant has 20 questions for Toronto Police regarding yesterday's fire and shattered windows at the The Leo Baeck Day School.



MORE: https://t.co/m1CpHQa6To pic.twitter.com/9ORfBhGQ5A — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 31, 2024

Here's what we do know so far according to a police statement: “on July 30, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the suspect returned to the shed to find his belongings removed” and was “then observed leaving the shed, and shortly after, a fire starts” in which the “fire and heat resulted in damage to the shed and broke several of the school’s windows.”

Apparently, Dela-Cruz had been living in a shed on school property without permission. School staff eventually removed his belongings from the shed. The thinking seems to be that Dela-Cruz was not pleased with the removal of his belongings and allegedly decided to act out in a violent fashion.

Whatever the motive, it is disturbing that acts of vandalism and arson against Jewish structures are almost becoming commonplace. It’s reminiscent of a few years ago when more than 100 Christian churches in Canada were desecrated.

Perhaps the most notable commentary – for all the wrong reasons – regarding that hate-fest came via Prime Minister Trudeau’s best friend, Gerald Butts. He called anti-Christian vandalism and arson “understandable”. But why were such crimes “understandable” given that the impetus was allegations of mass graves at indigenous schools – something that turned out to be hoax.

And likewise, given the anti-Israel bent of the Trudeau Liberals, we ponder if the arson attacks on Jewish buildings is “understandable” as well. After all, the MP for the riding near where the Leo Baeck Day School is located is none other than Ya’ara Saks.

Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks goes from ridiculous to reprehensible, and her constituents are furious



Our Rebel News billboard truck was on the scene as protesters held a rally outside the constituency office of Ya'ara Saks after the Liberal cabinet minister was pictured alongside… pic.twitter.com/mHc5oJfFdN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 19, 2024

Earlier this year, she flew to the Middle East to shake hands with terrorist Mahmoud Abbas. So in the final analysis, when it comes to Saks and her ilk, if one is getting cozy with a Holocaust denying, antisemitic murderer who runs a “pay for slay” operation targeting innocent Israelis, then perhaps a mere arson attack against a Jewish day school in Toronto is no big deal. Sad.

As for the Tuesday court matter (in which Dela-Cruz did not attend), the matter has been put forward to Sept. 3. Stay tuned.