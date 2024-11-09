What will a Donald Trump presidency mean for the left's radical climate agenda?

Marc Morano, en route to the UN's annual climate convention, predicted that this year's summit will be a 'funeral' for the already-waning support for the left's net-zero climate agenda.

Rebel News
  |   November 09, 2024   |   News Analysis

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+This episode originally aired on November 8, 2024.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, ClimateDepot.com founder Marc Morano dissected what Trump's re-election means for climate policies.

In a few days, the UN will hold its annual global warming conference, called COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan. Marc, who is en route to COP29, said this year's convention will be a "funeral" for the global net-zero agenda, given Donald Trump's election a few days prior.

"Donald Trump is now in and the US is going to accelerate this collapse of net-zero," said Marc. "It is a wonderful thing to behold. I'm calling COP 29 the funeral for the demented net-zero ideology.”

Marc explained that while Trump took a mildly anti-net zero stance during his previous presidency, his rhetoric on the issue has now changed: 

“This is the Donald Trump who has completely dropped all the stupid rhetoric about, well, Paris isn't the best deal, we'll renegotiate. He's gone. That Donald Trump in 2016 is gone.”

Marc asserted that the support for the global net-zero agenda is already starting to wane as its real-world implications have become more evident, often provoking a backlash from the people, as seen with the Dutch farmer's uprising. 

“The agenda is in shambles," he said, "not because they failed in some weird way, but because they actually started implementing the wacky virtue signalling thing that they've talked about for decades and people in real-time, just like deep on the police, are seeing the disaster.”

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.