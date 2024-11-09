What will a Donald Trump presidency mean for the left's radical climate agenda?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on November 8, 2024.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, ClimateDepot.com founder Marc Morano dissected what Trump's re-election means for climate policies.

In a few days, the UN will hold its annual global warming conference, called COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan. Marc, who is en route to COP29, said this year's convention will be a "funeral" for the global net-zero agenda, given Donald Trump's election a few days prior.

"Donald Trump is now in and the US is going to accelerate this collapse of net-zero," said Marc. "It is a wonderful thing to behold. I'm calling COP 29 the funeral for the demented net-zero ideology.”

Marc explained that while Trump took a mildly anti-net zero stance during his previous presidency, his rhetoric on the issue has now changed:

“This is the Donald Trump who has completely dropped all the stupid rhetoric about, well, Paris isn't the best deal, we'll renegotiate. He's gone. That Donald Trump in 2016 is gone.”

Marc asserted that the support for the global net-zero agenda is already starting to wane as its real-world implications have become more evident, often provoking a backlash from the people, as seen with the Dutch farmer's uprising.

“The agenda is in shambles," he said, "not because they failed in some weird way, but because they actually started implementing the wacky virtue signalling thing that they've talked about for decades and people in real-time, just like deep on the police, are seeing the disaster.”