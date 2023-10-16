Whatever happened to all those toy trucks sent to Omar Alghabra’s office last Christmastime? It remains a mystery...

We recently paid a visit to the constituency office of Mississauga Centre MP Omar Alghabra. We wanted to find out if this scholar is still a supporter of terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. And once at the office, we were overcome with a feeling of déjà vu. You see, 10 months ago, we paid a visit to this very same edifice to chronicle “Trucker Convoy 2.0” – the mini-me edition.

Last December, freedom fighter Brigitte Belton posted an amusing TikTok video urging likeminded patriots to send trucks (toy trucks that is) to Alghabra’s office.

We visited Mr. Alghabra’s office last December to get an update on how many toy trucks had arrived and to find out what he planned on doing with all those toy trucks.

And in the spirit of Christmastime giving, we even brought along a wee toy truck to donate as well. (Hopefully the sight of an 18-wheeler – albeit a tiny one – didn’t trigger Omar or his staff. You know how Liberals are when it comes to trucks.)

Nobody would come on camera, so we left our toy truck at Alghabra’s office and left.

We always meant to do a follow-up story regarding Trucker Convoy 2.0. And we attempted to do so the other day when we found ourselves once again in Mississauga Centre.

Alas, this time around, nobody at the constituency office would even open the door. In fact, they actually called the police on us! (And three Peel Regional Police cruisers responded. Why? We have no idea.)

In any event, we just wanted to find out how many toy trucks ended up at Alghabra’s office last year? Dozens? Hundreds? Thousands?

And secondly, what became of those toy trucks? After all, Omar Alghabra’s nickname is “the Hobgoblin”. We think that such a mythical creature is closely related to an elf, so did Omar dress up as one of Santa’s elves and distribute toy trucks to the children of Mississauga Centre last Christmastime?

Or did those toy trucks end up in a dumpster, Grinch-style?

Alas and alack, it appears that we shall never find out for sure. Pity.