“Whatever happened to temporary?” 200,000 temporary residents made permanent as veterans are offered MAID

Ottawa plans to grant permanent residency to as many as 200,000 temporary residents in a one-time move, and on Tuesday’s Rebel Roundup, Lise Merle had one question: “Whatever happened to temporary?”

The hosts first played a clip of Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, in which she argued that today’s immigration levels can’t be judged against 2015’s because the economy has changed. “Life was better in 2015 by those metrics,” she said, adding that Conservatives “always strive to match immigration levels with housing, healthcare, and jobs.”

Scarlett Grace said Canada’s systems are “already so overwhelmed” and asked whether Ottawa wants them to “entirely collapse.” She said she supports immigration done properly, pointing to the Iranian community as people who “carry our flag more than we do.”

Scarlett also described a video from independent journalist Lynn Brooks showing an elderly man living with all his belongings on a Toronto transit vehicle. “It’s just heartbreaking,” she said.

Lise recalled meeting a woman in her 70s in Victoria who had been homeless for two weeks at a time when B.C. was bringing in 10,000 people a month. “No country that treats their old people like that is a good country,” she said.

The hosts then turned to reports that veterans with serious illnesses or PTSD say they were invited to end their lives under Canada’s assisted dying system, just ahead of Remembrance Day. Rebel News spoke this week with a lawyer preparing a class action for veterans who say Veterans Affairs steered them toward MAID.

“What are we without the veterans who fought for us and gave us the right to hold the opinions that we do today?” Scarlett said.

They also played Conservative MP Garnett Genuis, who argued against advance requests for MAID, noting that 692 Canadians made a request for MAID in one year and then changed their minds.

“What does that have to say for the thousands and thousands and thousands of others who didn’t?” Lise asked.