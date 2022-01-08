What's it like on Quebec streets during police-enforced curfew? | Alexa Lavoie joins Ezra Levant

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News' French-speaking reporter Alexa Lavoie (follow @thevoiceAlexa on Twitter) joined Ezra to discuss her recent coverage of the Quebec curfews for LockdownReports.com.

Commenting on her experience the other night, as police arrested dozens who walked the streets defiantly after curfew, Alexa said:

So the police like the surround them, and they were ambushed them in the end of some some street. So the protesters just turned around and tried to change the itinerary of the march for trying to avoid the police — but at the end when we came back to the main street, it was like the riot squad was waiting there. I saw about four lines of riot squad ready to jump on the protester to give them some fine. So most of them them received the first fine, and what they say is that if they got a second fine, they will be bringing in jail probably.

