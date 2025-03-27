What's the connection between Carney and Epstein? New 'For Canada' ad drops

This January, pictures of Mark Carney alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, the “right hand” of notorious trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, surfaced online. The images were dated to 2013, five years after his first conviction child prostitution charges.

The association with Maxwell is the focus of a new ad launched by For Canada, a third-party advertising campaign launched by Ezra Levant.

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their reactions to the For Canada ad and the discussion surrounding Carney's connection to Maxwell and Epstein.

“Those relationships can't be denied,” said Lise, noting the link between Carney, his wife, his sister-in-law and “this whole group of abject perverts.”

“That's the thing, he does travel in pervert-y circles,” Sheila added, “there's no way of getting around that,” pointing to allegations of sexual harassment at the World Economic Forum, where Carney was once a board member.

The ad “opens the door for people to be able to have these conversations with their friends and neighbours, because they are important conversations to have,” Lise said. “Make no mistake — the Liberal Party is absolutely not wanting us to talk about this, which is all the reason why we should be talking about it more.”