'When horses are this lame, you shoot them', suggests journalist in tweet about Conservative MP's speech

Journalist Dale Smith, an official member of the Parliamentary Press Gallery which grants exclusive access privileges to the best-of-the-best Canadian and international journalists in the House of Commons, appears to have drawn a direct line between a question posed today by MP Garnett Genuis and shooting an animal.

Genuis tries to includes lyrics from “Bohemian Rhapsody” in his question, and I cannot adequately tell you how lame it is.

When horses are this lame, you shoot them. #QP — Dale Smith (@journo_dale) September 21, 2022

Genuis has been the Conservative MP for Sherwood Park—Fort Saskatchewan since 2015, and his use of Bohemian Rhapsody lyrics was in relation to the viral footage of Justin Trudeau belting the hit song in the posh Corinthia London two days before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis gets creative in his criticism of the Trudeau gov't, channelling the legendary Freddie Mercury in the House of Commons after Trudeau was filmed singing Bohemian Rhapsody in the UK before the Queen's funeral.pic.twitter.com/aQhbrsCd5o — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 21, 2022

READ MORE: 'Trudeau is such a clown show,' Justin Trudeau sparks controversy over 'drunk' Bohemian Rhapsody performance

READ MORE: Here's how the mainstream media framed viral Trudeau video

As noted by Horse Racing Sense,

...euthanization is the only viable option because even with the best veterinary care, [horses with a broken leg] generally do not recover from this type of injury.

Rebel News does not condone or hint at violence against politicians, including Members of Parliament.

Dale, you are using a violent metaphor invoking an image of shooting someone you disagree with. You are a member of the parliamentary press gallery. If a Conservative MP did something like this, you would be the first to demand their resignation. You are a complete hypocrite. https://t.co/NpxIz2bQGw — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) September 21, 2022

We just want to interview you. Sadly, we are not officially recognized as Parliamentary Press Gallery journalists.