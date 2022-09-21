'When horses are this lame, you shoot them', suggests journalist in tweet about Conservative MP's speech

Dale Smith, an officially-sanctioned Parliamentary Press Gallery journalist, tweeted about a 'lame' question from CPC MP Garnett Genuis before adding on his thoughts about putting down an animal.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 21, 2022
  • News
'When horses are this lame, you shoot them', suggests journalist in tweet about Conservative MP's speech
Remove Ads

Journalist Dale Smith, an official member of the Parliamentary Press Gallery which grants exclusive access privileges to the best-of-the-best Canadian and international journalists in the House of Commons, appears to have drawn a direct line between a question posed today by MP Garnett Genuis and shooting an animal.

Genuis has been the Conservative MP for Sherwood Park—Fort Saskatchewan since 2015, and his use of Bohemian Rhapsody lyrics was in relation to the viral footage of Justin Trudeau belting the hit song in the posh Corinthia London two days before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

READ MORE: 'Trudeau is such a clown show,' Justin Trudeau sparks controversy over 'drunk' Bohemian Rhapsody performance

READ MORE: Here's how the mainstream media framed viral Trudeau video

As noted by Horse Racing Sense,

...euthanization is the only viable option because even with the best veterinary care, [horses with a broken leg] generally do not recover from this type of injury.

Rebel News does not condone or hint at violence against politicians, including Members of Parliament.

We just want to interview you. Sadly, we are not officially recognized as Parliamentary Press Gallery journalists.

Canada Media Party Press Freedom Ottawa Social Media news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
save rebel news overall campaign redirect
  • By Ezra Levant

Save Rebel News

Rebel News and Ezra Levant received legal notice of intention to bring a lawsuit from Trudeau’s “disinformation” czar Jean-Christophe Boucher. He’s coming to censor us and to shut us down — we need your help.

take action

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.