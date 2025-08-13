Christian rocker brings down the house in Detroit after facing Canadian censorship

Detroit, Mich. is situated just 2.7 km away from Windsor, Ont. Accessible via the Ambassador Bridge or the Detroit-Windsor tunnel, on a good day, a drive of a just a few minutes separates Canada from the United States of America.

But in terms of freedom of speech, the tale of these two nations is night and day. Going from our dominion to the U.S. republic is akin to Dorothy going from dreary Kansas to the Technicolor paradise that is the Land of Oz.

We popped by Detroit last Saturday to catch Sean Feucht’s latest concert in a public park.

Guess what: the city did not revoke his permit due to “safety” concerns. The mainstream media did not go on a journalistic jihad to vilify and demonize Sean nor Christianity. The rank and file members of Antifa, the Islamists, and the zealots who comprise the Rainbow Mafia did not show up to the park to protest and intimidate attendees and throw smoke bombs.

Please help us find the anti-Christian terrorist thug who threw a smoke bomb at a Christian pastor in Montreal!



Despite clear video evidence of the attack, Montreal police have not yet laid charges or identified the perpetrator. We are launching this campaign to ask for your… pic.twitter.com/G6nQ70BBWK — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 29, 2025

Rather, hundreds of people showed up to sing, dance, and pray.

Imagine that?

What a contrast to Sean’s tour in Canada late last month. That’s when all six permits for his performances were revoked. That’s when all the usual suspects (ranging form mainstream media outlets to radical transgenders) slammed Sean as a “hater”?

But why?

Well, he’s MAGA, you see. Critics argue he's “anti-woman” because he’s pro-life; he’s anti LGBT-etc.-etc.-etc. because he doesn’t believe men can magically transform into women.

Oh, the horror…

Now, once upon a time if a performer was not one’s cup of tea, one would simply not attend the performance.

But in Canada, we are lorded over by the censorious thugs who subscribe to cancel culture. If THEY don’t like someone or some thing, they will remove the “offensive” content from the public square. Just as they did in July in Canada when six venues unceremoniously cancelled Sean’s permits due to… wrong thought?

What a contrast in Detroit. That’s because Sean was performing in a public park in the land of the First Amendment. Free speech is safeguarded by the U.S. Constitution; no such guarantee exists in Canada as our dominion continues to descend into a realm that mimics the dystopian horror depicted in Nineteen Eighty-Four.

As they used to say in those ads for Red Rose tea: “Only in Canada, you say? Pity.”

And it seems those in power have not learned anything from the international black eye endured due to their totalitarian response to Sean Feucht being cancelled.

Indeed, Sean is returning to Canada later this month. He must be a glutton for punishment - or more likely a man of God who is fighting for what’s right.

Not surprisingly, the censorious thugs have already announced that Sean is STILL persona non grata.

Case in point: The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is requesting an immediate reversal of the City of Abbotsford, B.C.'s decision to deny a permit for Sean’s “Let Us Worship Revive in 25” event scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 24 at Mill Lake Park.

The JCCF recently announced that its lawyers have sent a warning letter to Abbotsford officials who want to cancel Sean’s performance due to – you guessed it – “safety concerns.”

The JCCF notes that after months of cooperation and efforts to meet the City’s requirements, the City suddenly informed organizers that “safety letters” were needed from Abbotsford police and fire departments. But the City also said that the City’s Police Chief and Fire Chief would not issue those letters because they were of the opinion that the potential risks were beyond their departments’ capacity to manage them!

Unbelievable…

Indeed, Abbotsford would appear to be engaging in unlawful censorship based on trumped up concerns.

The JCCF has reminded the city regarding established Canadian law on religious expression.

Chief Justice Brian Dickson in 1985: “The essence of the concept of freedom of religion is the right to entertain such religious beliefs as a person chooses, the right to declare religious beliefs openly and without fear of hindrance or reprisal, and the right to manifest religious belief by worship and practice or by teaching and dissemination.”

The President of the Justice Centre, John Carpay, stated: “Ultimately, the guarantor of freedom of expression and other Charter freedoms is not the Charter itself, nor freedom-loving judges who interpret it properly, but rather the culture and social fabric of Canadian society. If Canadians cherish the free society in their hearts, and understand their constitutional freedoms in their minds, the free society will endure.”

City officials are urged to allow the event to proceed with standard safety measures in place and show that the City of Abbotsford respects the freedom of conscience, religion, and expression of everyone.

Will Sean Feucht be “allowed” to perform or will Abbotsford’s censorious thugs prevail?

Stay tuned…