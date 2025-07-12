When it comes to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, it's 'one law for thee, another law for me!'

There's an interesting fixture occupying the property of Brampton, Ont. Mayor "Sneaky" Patrick Brown these days. No, it's not that massive hockey rink (just try getting away with that in Markham). Rather, for the last several days, a Peel Regional Police Service cruiser has been parked outside Casa Brown. The reason? It appears that the Sneaky One is causing ethnic tensions in this city of nearly 800,000—and some folks are not amused. In fact, Brown has allegedly been the subject of threats.

In May, the City of Brampton unveiled a statue commemorating the genocide of the Tamil people during Sri Lanka's civil war. Sadly, there is no shortage of genocides in various parts of the world at various times. But Brown has long been obsessed with all things Tamil.

Why would that be? According to sources, for starters, there is a significant Tamil minority in Brampton, numbering about 12,000. But even more notable is that Brown allegedly has alliances with deep-pocketed Tamils. Brown's chief of staff, Babu Nagalingam, is Tamil.

Brown's most notable appointment since being elected is Nishan Duraiappah, who is currently the chief of the Peel Regional Police. Sources say putting a statue in Chinguacousy Park was a matter of quid pro quo to appease Brown's Tamil supporters and insiders.

That's the crux of the matter: when it comes to Sneaky Patrick Brown, there's always a catch, there's always some unspoken agenda.

This statue has rubbed some people the wrong way, most notably those in the Sinhalese community, many of whom deny that a genocide of Tamils took place during Sri Lanka's civil war that ran from 1983 to 2009.

Whatever the case, the end result is that Brown has seemingly inflamed yet more ethnic tensions in his city. But get this: because Brown is Brampton's boss, he's now receiving police protection at his house—at taxpayer expense!

Think about that: Brampton is enduring a record crime wave these days. But somehow, police resources are readily available to protect Brown from threats that might be groundless. Did we mention that Peel's police chief is a Brown appointee?

Rebel News reached out to both the City of Brampton and Peel Regional Police.

The City provided the following statement:

Mayor Brown is aware of the security threat to himself and his family. While the City does not have any role in threat assessments, he can confirm the nature of the threat does not involve the Tamil Monument. Mayor Brown has every confidence in Peel Regional Police, and he will not be deterred from being outspoken against organized crime in Canada. Mayor Brown would refer any further questions to Peel Regional Police.

Peel Police offered this statement:

Peel Regional Police received information on a possible security threat made against Mayor Patrick Brown. We are currently investigating this threat and the enhanced security to the mayor was being provided out of an abundance of caution while the investigation is being conducted. It would be premature to comment on the source of the threat as the investigation is ongoing. Protecting elected officials and members of the public as threats are being investigated falls within existing operating budgets.

But here's the thing: are members of the public treated the same as elected officials? Visit your local police division and state that you're worried about a threat made against you. It is highly unlikely you are going to receive around-the-clock armed police protection.

But Brown is a creature of entitlement. Case in point: he locked down the city's sports facilities and playgrounds during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city even hired security guards to notify bylaw officers if a child had the temerity to venture onto a baseball diamond or soccer pitch.

Meanwhile, Brown was secretly playing hockey on a weekly basis with his buddies at the Earnscliffe Recreation Centre. And when Rebel News caught him red-handed, Brown did what he does so often: he lied through his teeth, saying he was simply there to inspect the facility, not play hockey (even though his hockey equipment was present).

But that's how they roll in Brampton under Patrick Brown: it's "one law for thee, another law for me."