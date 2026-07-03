Where are the bodies? Sechelt band silent nearly a year after claiming 81 'unmarked graves'

Nearly one year has passed since the shíshálh Nation (Sechelt) announced it had identified an additional 41 "unmarked graves" at the former St. Augustine's Residential School, bringing its claimed total to 81.

Yet, despite the certainty of that announcement, there remains no public confirmation that a single set of human remains has been excavated or identified.

Unlike the Kamloops First Nation, which has since backpedaled from its false 2021 announcement that 215 children had been discovered based solely on ground-penetrating radar (GPR), later describing the findings as "probable graves" or "anomalies," the shíshálh Nation has made no similar retreat.

Instead, during its August 15, 2025 news release, Chief Lenora Joe announced the Nation was "saddened by the findings of an additional 41 unmarked graves."

Those claims followed an earlier 2023 announcement that 40 "unmarked graves" had been found through the nation's archaeological research project.

In reality, the shíshálh Nation has not confirmed that any excavation has taken place or that any human remains have been recovered from the site, despite my repeated requests for an update.

The BC Coroners Service, however, confirmed that it has not been involved in any investigation related to the nation's claimed discoveries, and is “committed to working respectfully and collaboratively with Indigenous partners, communities, and families to support residential school recovery efforts, advance truth and reconciliation, and, when called upon, ensure all work is guided by Indigenous knowledge, culture and leadership.”

The lack of publicly confirmed evidence supporting the band’s sensational claim is particularly significant given the amount of taxpayer funding devoted to residential school investigations.

Federal records show the shíshálh Nation has received approximately $2.7 million through the Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund.

The former St. Augustine's Residential School site was also among those eligible for up to $475,000 in provincial funding to help bands conduct investigations and research related to “the burial locations and unmarked graves of the Indigenous children who never came home.”

For nearly a year now, and three years after their first claim, the central question has remained unanswered: if 81 unmarked graves were found, where are the bodies?