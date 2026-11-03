Where did $26 billion in taxpayer funds go? Peace groups demand Auditor General probe Ottawa's Ukraine spending

Canadian taxpayers have been on the hook for tens of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine since 2022, and a coalition of peace groups says nobody independent has checked where the money went.

At a Parliament Hill news conference on October 29, peace activists and Ukrainian Canadians called on Auditor General Karen Hogan to audit every dollar and weapon Ottawa has sent to Kyiv.

"Today we are calling for an audit of the $26 billion in financial and military assistance that the Canadian government has sent to Ukraine in the past four and a half years and for negotiations to end this dangerous war in Ukraine that risks a nuclear escalation," said Tamara Lorincz, senior researcher with the Canadian Voice of Women for Peace.

Peace groups in Ottawa: "Today, we are calling for an audit of the $26 billion in financial and military assistance that the Canadian government has sent to Ukraine in the past four and a half years." pic.twitter.com/Qs7ksMwrdP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 29, 2026

The groups sent an open letter to the Auditor General, copied to Prime Minister Mark Carney and the other party leaders. Lorincz has also launched House of Commons e-petition e-7831, which calls for an audit, an independent commissioner to investigate corruption in Canada's aid, an all-party parliamentary committee, an end to further aid and weapons shipments, and cancellation of the 100-year Canada-Ukraine partnership. The petition is sponsored by Liberal MP Bardish Chagger and closes December 7.

Ottawa's own numbers back up the scale of the spending. In February, Global Affairs Canada said Canada had committed more than $25.5 billion in assistance to Ukraine since 2022, including more than $12 billion in financial support and $8.5 billion in military assistance. The peace groups' figures are higher, at $26 billion in total, including $13 billion in direct financial help and $9 billion for the military. According to the groups' letter, Carney has offered a further $2.8 billion in military support this year.

Lorincz pointed to warnings about corruption in Ukraine, which Transparency International has consistently ranked among the world's most corrupt countries. She cited a 2021 European Court of Auditors report that found Ukraine was "plagued by grand corruption," a U.S. Inspector General report this year calling corruption "a serious systemic challenge," and a September New York Times investigation that described Ukraine's military procurement system as "rife with mismanagement, fraud, abuse and waste."

She also went further, saying the war is "really a NATO proxy war using Ukraine against Russia."

"Canada and the other NATO allies want to keep this war going despite the Ukrainian people suffering because the corruption is enriching the Western banking elite and the military industrial complex," Lorincz said.

A Canadian Voice of Women for Peace representative: "The war in Ukraine is really a NATO proxy war using Ukraine against Russia." "The NATO elite shouldn't be profiting from the death of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians." pic.twitter.com/YrgUEL0yf3 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) October 29, 2026

"Since 2022, the federal government has squandered $26 billion to wage a NATO proxy war in Ukraine instead of building peace in Eastern Europe and investing in the social needs of Canadians," she said.

Lorincz cited a recent speech by American economist Jeffrey Sachs at the European Parliament. Sachs spoke on October 14, at an event hosted by two MEPs, where he argued that NATO expansion drove the war.

Jennie Hornosty, a retired sociology professor and the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants, said the government's own numbers make the case for an audit.

"Government sources indicate that since 2022, Canada has committed around $9 billion in military assistance to Ukraine," she said. "Given allegations of widespread corruption and mismanaged funds, the [government] urgently needs a formal audit of the billions of taxpayer dollars it has given to Ukraine."

At a peace groups' press conference in Ottawa: "Canada has committed around $9 billion in military assistance alone to Ukraine." A formal audit is urgently needed "of the billions of taxpayer dollars it has given to Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/76kCAT5h2K — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 29, 2026

Hornosty said the UN has documented more than 73,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine, and asked where Canada's peace agenda has gone. "Stop funding the war machine," she said.

Colin Moore, a youth representative with the Ottawa Peace Council, said Canadians have a right to know where their money is going.

"We must know what our tax dollars are being used for, who is receiving them, and how our government expects this spending to benefit us," Moore said.

He said the money could have been spent at home. "With the 26 billion that has so far been wasted on this war, we could have eliminated all student debt for all students in the country," Moore said, citing figures from the Canadian Federation of Students.

Moore also made claims about how Canadian money is being handled on the ground in Ukraine.

"Paychecks for Ukrainian soldiers are being pocketed by military officers, and Ukrainian youth are being kidnapped off the streets to be sent to their deaths in the front lines," he said.

An Ottawa Peace Council member: "Paychecks for Ukrainian soldiers are being pocketed by military officers, and Ukrainian youth are being kidnapped off the streets to be sent to their deaths in the front lines." pic.twitter.com/ZNrhRRSo1G — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) October 29, 2026

A retired Health Canada research scientist of Ukrainian descent told reporters that a peace deal was within reach in the spring of 2022. He claimed that negotiations in Turkey had produced a draft agreement under which Ukraine would remain neutral, and that then-British prime minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv and told Ukraine to stop negotiating.

"Well, there was a chance for peace and Ukraine threw it away," he said.

A retired Health Canada research scientist at a peace groups' press conference: "Boris Johnson visited Kiev during this process and he told Ukraine to stop negotiating." "There was a chance for peace, and Ukraine threw it away." pic.twitter.com/eUNS9TTeAE — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 29, 2026

Moore closed the news conference by repeating the group's demand "for the audit of $26 billion that has been sent to Ukraine and for our government to be accountable."

The Carney government continues to send more. Whether the Auditor General takes up the request is up to her office, but four and a half years and more than $25 billion later, the groups say no independent audit of where taxpayers' money went has ever been done.