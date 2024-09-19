Where is justice for Vienna, the two-year-old found dead at a licensed Ontario daycare?

E-transfer (Canada):

Every parent's worst nightmare unfolded on May 25, 2023, when Claire Irwin left her vibrant two-year-old daughter, Vienna Rose, in the care of Watch Me Grow daycare in Baltimore, Ontario.

When Claire arrived at the end of her work day to pick her daughter up, she was nowhere to be found. Less than an hour later, Vienna was discovered dead in what is said to be a closed-lid septic tank located in the daycare’s outdoor toddler play area.

Over a year has passed since this devastating incident, yet no arrests have been made, leaving Claire and her husband, Clay Irwin, grappling with unanswered questions about the preventable death of their daughter.

To compound their grief, Vienna's autopsy report remains undisclosed due to the ongoing investigation, denying her parents the closure they desperately seek.

Following the tragedy, Rebel News sought information regarding By-law 18—2022, which mandates regular on-site sewage system inspections in Northumberland County.

Key questions remain: When was the septic tank last inspected? Who conducted that inspection, and was the lid secured? Sadly, relevant documents have been withheld, citing "law enforcement matters.”

Ultimately, this case raises serious concerns about the daycare's operational standards and the actions of the daycare staff. Why was Vienna not reported missing by her caregivers? Why was Claire the first person to call 911?

The chaotic moments following Vienna's disappearance beg for accountability, particularly given that licensed facilities are expected to follow strict administrative procedures and maintain a duty of care.

In pursuit of clarity, Rebel News also filed access to information requests with the Ministry of Education, which oversees daycare operations under the Childcare and Early Years Act. The ministry denied the request, citing section 14 of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act which pertains to law enforcement matters.

As the months drag on, the community watches and waits, yearning for justice for Vienna, whose innocent life was cut tragically short. The silence surrounding Vienna's death is a disservice not only to her family but to the broader community that demands accountability from those entrusted with the care of our children.