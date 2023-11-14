Where is 'Melody Wiseheart,' the 50-year-old male who 'identifies' as a 13-year-old girl?

E-transfer (Canada):

Our recent story regarding transgendered perversity in the pool went viral — and with good reason. Yet, while questions remain, nobody wants to provide answers.

By way of background, Rebel News paid a visit to the Markham Pan Am Centre just north of Toronto last month.

This was the venue for the Richmond Hill Aquatic Centre’s Fall Classic swimming competition. We had been tipped off by concerned parents that there was something downright despicable occurring at this swim meet. Namely, at one of the swim races on the first day, 10 competitors took part.

Nine of the swimmers had a lot in common: they were female and they were either 13 or 14 years of age. Alas, the tenth competitor was Nicholas J. Cepeda, a.k.a., “Melody Wiseheart,” a member of the Orangeville Otters Swim Club.

Incredibly, 13- and 14-year-old girls were swimming against a 50-year-old biological male. Indeed, Cepeda isn’t just a gender-faker — he’s an age-faker as well!

As originally reported, organizers originally denied that Nicholas/Melody swam at the meet. Good thing we were able to provide them with a copy of the Friday schedule that indicated otherwise.

Eventually, the organizers relented and admitted that Nicolas/Melody did take part, but they didn’t want to get into a debate about gender and age. Really? The entire competition was structured around: gender and age.

Ten-year-old girls did not swim against, for example, 17-year-old males.

'We will continue to use the practice of letting students have autonomy over their identity and letting students determine who does and doesn't know about their gender disclosure,' the petition reads, as reported by The Canadian Press and shared by CBC.https://t.co/pjH44j5kk4 — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) November 13, 2023

And we really wanted to know if Nicholas got to use the female change room and bathroom. We’re betting that he did. But again, nobody will fess up.

It gets worse, Nicholas J. Cepeda/Melody Wiseheart is a professor at Toronto’s York University. Two of his research areas pertain to children and youth. The question arises: why is it that so many so-called “transwomen” are in fields pertaining to children and youth? Is this not a massive red flag?

We reached out to the Orangeville Otters Swim Club, but no response was offered.

And more recently, we paid a personal visit to York University. But Nicholas Cepeda remains as elusive as the Arctic lynx.

On November 14, Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien will announce supports to bolster the 'economic security and prosperity of women through professional sport.



MORE: https://t.co/Ev95Q48BKG pic.twitter.com/x7ljEl9Ae9 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 11, 2023

But here’s some good news: it appears that Nicholas has been (justifiably) embarrassed by the worldwide publicity regarding his gender-bending grifting. Case in point: last weekend. Owen Sound, Ont., hosted a swim meet. Cepeda’s club, the Orangeville Otters, competed at that meet. But according to the participant list, Nicholas J. Cepeda was a no-show.

Indeed, if Nicholas is now too humiliated to swim against (and get naked with) young teenage girls, then let us chalk this up to a big victory against the perversity that is radical transanity.