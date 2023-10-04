Where-oh-where is the Hunka family? We spent a few days searching the North Bay area, but it appears that in the aftermath of NaziGate, the Hunkas have flown the coop…

Much like the 1971 Ford Pinto and the RMS Titanic, perhaps inviting Yaroslav Hunka into the House of Commons looked good on paper. Alas, in reality, it was an utter disaster.

The 98-year-old Hunka is the ex-Nazi SS soldier who was given a standing ovation in the House by history-challenged members of Parliament (which is to say, if one was taking up arms against Russian soldiers prior to May 8, 1945 – which Hunka did – then one is fighting AGAINST the Allied forces.)

Once again, Canada made for an international laughingstock. Once again, the Blackface Liberals had copious quantities of egg on their faces.

We are in North Bay, Ont., the home of Anthony Rota, and Yarolsav Hunka. We are seeking answers to so many unanswered questions about how a former Nazi SS soldier was invited to the House of Commons and given a hero’s welcome.



In the aftermath, Anthony Rota was forced to resign as Speaker of the House. Looking back at that day of infamy, it all seems so surreal.

Indeed, the only winner is Russian President Vladmir Putin. One of his reasons to justify the invasion of Ukraine is to “de-Nazify” the country. And thanks to the blundering Trudeau Liberals, Putin can now say, “See? I told you so.”

Unbelievable.

Almost two weeks later, there are still so many unanswered questions pertaining to NaziGate.

Which is why Rebel News recently ventured to North Bay. We were hoping to speak to members of the Hunka family. But according to sources, they are currently out of the country. For all we know, they could be anywhere from Angola to Argentina… for some odd reason we think Yaroslav would like it in Argentina.

We also visited the constituency office of Anthony Rota. According to his staffers, Rota is still in Ottawa. Which is too bad, for there are so many queries we wanted Rota to answer. Such as: what in blue hell was he thinking in terms of inviting a bona fide Nazi into the House of Commons in the first place

Rota’s staffers decided not to weigh in on that whopper; then again, how does one justify the unjustifiable?

As for the AWOL and red-faced Hunkas, another question arises: have they left Canada temporarily? Or is it forever? (If it’s the latter, good riddance.)