‘Where’s the list of friends of the prime minister?’ Ethics commissioner pressed on Carney’s Telesat friend

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani asked why Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg, a friend of Prime Minister Mark Carney, isn’t named in Carney’s conflict-of-interest screen. The ethics commissioner said there is no obligation to list friends.

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  |   October 29, 2026   |   Be the first to comment

On Thursday’s live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to Conservative MP Jamil Jivani questioning Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein about Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg, a friend of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The exchange came at the House of Commons ethics committee on Wednesday, during a hearing on the conflict-of-interest screen meant to keep Carney out of decisions involving Brookfield, the asset management firm he chaired before entering politics.

Jivani described Goldberg as a friend who belongs to a running club and a book club with Carney, attended his swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall, and has been photographed with him “arm in arm.” Goldberg is not named in Carney’s conflict-of-interest screen, and Jivani asked why.

Von Finckenstein said there is “no obligation” under the act to mention friends. He said the question is whether there is a conflict, and whether the prime minister is making decisions that affect Goldberg.

Ottawa awarded Telesat a $2.3-billion contract in August to build Arctic military communications satellites. Jivani pointed to Globe and Mail reporting that the value of Telesat’s shares has soared, and to an event in Muskoka this summer, dubbed “Davos on the dock” by the Globe, where Carney appeared alongside Goldberg.

Von Finckenstein said he did not know which decision Jivani was referring to or whether the prime minister was involved in it. He said that if the screen had been applied, it would appear in the next report, and that people can write to him with details, after which he decides whether anything is required.

Under the current system, a conflict-of-interest screen depends on the office holder disclosing a possible conflict in the first place.

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