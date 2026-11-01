'Where's the payoff?': Carney's $175K airplane food bill, a stalled economy and Trump's 'lesson' for Canada

Mark Carney’s reported $175,000 airplane food bill is drawing scrutiny as Canadians face rising living costs, growing food bank use and an economy showing signs of weakness.

Drea and Tamara discuss what Canadians are getting in return for the prime minister’s extensive international travel, particularly after a reported bill for food served on a single international trip reached $175,000. The menu reportedly included beef tenderloin, veal, beef filet and truffle risotto.

With the growing number of Canadians relying on food banks, the government should be focused on helping people struggling to make ends meet rather than spending lavishly on travel.

The conversation also turned to Canada's economic performance.

Statistics Canada figures discussed by the hosts showed real gross domestic product was effectively unchanged in August, following relatively flat growth in July. Rising grocery and fuel costs, declining job opportunities and homelessness are among the signs of the pressure facing Canadian households.

President Donald Trump’s commented that Canada is learning its lesson after years of what he described as an unfair trade relationship with the United States. Meanwhile, Carney has failed to deliver the trade deal he promised during the election, instead spending time pursuing relationships with other international partners.

With economic growth stalled and trade tensions continuing, the hosts questioned when Canadians will see results from the government's approach.