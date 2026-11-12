Which minister's office at Jobs and Families needed $57,437 in workplace investigators?

Two contracts for workplace investigators at Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) are flagged as minister's office contracts, worth $57,437 together, according to records Rebel News found in the federal contracts database. The records do not say which minister's office the work is for.

Both appear in ESDC's disclosure of contracts for the second quarter of 2026-27, dated July 31 and August 12.

The first is a $29,893.50 order to QMR Staffing Solutions Incorporated for work from August 3 to March 31, 2027. Its description reads "Investigation services in a workplace environment."

The second is a $27,543.75 order to the same firm, with the same description, for work from August 13 to March 31, 2027.

Both were ordered under a standing offer, a pre-arranged supply agreement set up by Public Services and Procurement Canada. The database's "Ministers Office Contracts" field says "Yes" for both.

QMR, a staffing and consulting firm with a downtown Ottawa postal code, says on its website that it offers "Workplace Investigative Services for C-65 compliance and other workplace-related investigations." Bill C-65 is the federal law on workplace harassment and violence.

Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu, a Liberal, oversees ESDC. Prime Minister Mark Carney's May 2025 cabinet also named three secretaries of state in its areas, John Zerucelli (Labour), Anna Gainey (Children and Youth) and Stephanie McLean (Seniors).

The records do not say who complained or what about.

Earlier orders for the same service were not flagged.

ESDC used QMR under the same standing offer, with the same description, in June 2025 ($29,380) and February 2025 ($108,651.37 after amendment), and both say "No" in that field. So does a September 2025 order to Les Enquêtes Henri Inc. for $63,082.25.