Whistleblower speaks out about the migrant activities happening in the ROW NYC hotel

Carlos Arrellano is a former employee who worked for the Row NYC hotel in New York. He has worked in the migrant industry for more than five years.

Originally from Texas, Carlos has been asked to travel to New York to help with the migrant facilities (hotels within the city of New York).

His flight and hotel room was entirely covered by the agency, with a salary bonus to work remotely from home.

“The whole migrant shelters is new to the city of New York. So the locals from New York City do not know what it's like working in these type of conditions. So they bring both of us with more experience across the country. They brought us over to help out.” mentioned Carlos.

According to Mr. Arrellano, the owners of the establishment are not present enough to deal with the issues that occurs within the hotel:

To deal with the craziness that is the hotel. You know, from seeing kids who are drunk at ten years old, kids, you know, smoking weed, a variety of things, you know, people with weapons and hiding them in their rooms and can't go in their rooms.

Carlos did provide multiple documents and photos to expose the terrible negligence of the hotel rooms. He also mentioned that migrants are being provided health services, Uber transfers, food and more.

“So what the United States government does is they give the money to government contractors or they give it to a third party. And the third party will pay for the flights or the buses for them.”

Carlos had huge concerns about the safety of the people regarding the presence of weapons, drugs, and alcohol.

"Everybody is concerned about the situation at the ROW Hotel, but there's nothing that can be done because the city of New York doesn't want anybody to get involved with the migrants regarding their privacy."

"Don't offend them. Don't risk offending them.”

After speaking out, Carlos Arrellano lost his job and went back to Texas. He was invited onto multiple platforms to share what he witnessed during his employment.