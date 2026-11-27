We have an apology to make to you all, our beloved audience.

You see, we recently promised that we would air a sit-down interview with Town of Whitby Councillor Victoria Bozinovski.

This is the councillor who generated controversy earlier this year. At a Whitby council meeting, she said that merely questioning the merits of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program makes one “garbage… xenophobic… racist.”

Wow, that’s harsh.

Well, we wanted to scrum her at a subsequent council meeting. We wanted to know why she was demonizing critics of a program that favours non-citizens over Canadians. When we asked her a question; she fled to a "safe space" while a portly security guard got handsy with us.

Oh well, you win some, you lose some. No explanations were forthcoming. And truthfully, we thought nothing of the snub. Until, that is, he woke up the next morning and discovered that he was the target of a bizarre smear campaign carried out by the town of Whitby, the Durham Regional Police and the trained seals in the mainstream media.

Evidently, asking an “impolite” query of Bozinovski was tantamount to Whitby’s day of infamy. Bozinovski and Mayor Elizabeth Roy even staged a press conference the next day. Mayor Roy opined on social media: “I am deeply concerned by the behaviour of a representative from media outlet Rebel News, and the impact it had on members of Council and Town Staff – particularly our female councillors,” she wrote.

“The targeted harassment of women in public office is unacceptable. We all have a responsibility to ensure that public service is safe, respectful, and accessible, and that means calling out conduct that seeks to intimidate, silence or discourage women from participating in public life.”

Talk about methinks the lady doth protest too much…

And what’s with playing the woman card? Roy and Bozinovski will surely tell you that women are equal with men in the bloodsport that is politics. And they’re right. But when merely asked an “impolite” query, they defer to damsel-in-distress mode? Give us a break…

The mainstream media also slammed us for what they perceived to be a shameful display of misogyny. Naturally, not a single government-funded lapdog reached out for our side of the story. But never mind...

Even the Durham Regional Police chipped in. The “incident” was under investigation, you see. And police noted that they escorted an individual out of Town Hall that night. No name was provided but the inference was obvious. Well, not only was it not anyone from Rebel News, but we were in the parking lot until the town hall closed down.

We did not see a police cruiser on scene, much less a police officer frog-marching anyone out of the edifice. But again, never mind…

Incidentally, Jessica Street, who heads up the Whitby Taxpayers Federation, sent an FOI to the town requesting video footage regarding that day of infamy. She thought it would be most interesting to see who the cops allegedly escorted out the building that night.

Street’s first request was denied for being “frivolous and vexatious”. She appealed that ruling and won her appeal. But get this: she was subsequently told by the town that due to “unforeseen technological limitations” the video recording is no longer available!

Funny how that works eh?

Street did some more sleuthing and discovered that shortly after our initial encounter with Bozinovski, the councillor apparently scrubbed her presence from the Internet — at least when it came to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

Just one hitch: there’s this little thingy called the Wayback Machine. And guess what? We retrieved this nugget of information about Bozinovski: “Victoria is completing her postgraduate studies in immigration and citizenship law, further expanding her ability to support and advocate for diverse communities.”

Translation: it would seem that Bozinovski wants to become an immigration consultant should her political career sputter. No wonder she loves the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. No wonder she loathes those people who criticize the program. That’s because she has skin in the game.

But Bozinovski popped back on our radar recently when she was on a local podcast and said she was happy to entertain discussions with anyone.

So we reached out to Bozinovski to take her up on her offer. And to her credit, she responded. Here’s what she stated in an email:

Hey. Awesome. Let’s do it in person. I’ll have someone reach out to you to set it up. You’ll be hearing from them shortly. When are you available to do it in Whitby?

However, she noted she could not do the interview until after the October 26 election. That was fine with us. No rush.

But alas, when the election was over and Bozinovski somehow got re-elected, she did a 180. She would NOT participate in an interview after all. Isn’t that odd?

Our take? She was only going to go through with the interview had she lost her council seat. And she would use the time to vent about losing, no doubt blaming Rebel News for her defeat. But when she won, well, there was no need to keep a pre-election promise, it would seem. No wonder people are so cynical when it comes to politicians.

Nevertheless, we reached out to her and said we would be going ahead with a commentary noting that airing an interview was no longer possible due to her cancelling.

Her one-word response via email: “Pathetic.”

And then she followed up with this response: “I do have a direct quote you can use for your next piece. ‘I hope your bots donate enough for you to buy yourself a new fedora.’”

Class!

But now we have an understanding for her love of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program: she is perfectly fine with her career ahead of country.

Talk about "pathetic"...