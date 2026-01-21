White House AI Czar says Europe's censorship creating 'divergence' from US on free speech

David Sacks admitted that increasing censorship in Europe has created a "little bit of a divergence" from the U.S. as the Trump administration embraces free speech.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 21, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

White House AI and Crypto Czar, David Sacks, spoke with Ezra Levant about the concerning rise of censorship among European countries while on the streets of Davos at this year's World Economic Forum summit.

Ezra asked Sacks if the rise of censorship in Europe is causing a rift with the U.S. regarding free speech, which Sacks admitted appears to be the case.

The White House AI and Crypto Czar noted the alarming rise of people getting arrested for social media posts in the U.K. "In the U.K., you've got over 12,000 people a year arrested for basically speech crimes ... and they don't have a First Amendment the way we do, so you could argue that the U.S. has always respected speech more than European countries," he said.

"It's disturbing to see what's happening on social media, people getting arrested for social media posts, not a great situation," Sacks continued.

"We're proponents of freedom of speech, the administration is. We hate to see our European friends, with whom we have so much in common, common western values, not seem to respect freedom of speech as much. We hope this trend turns around," he added.

As discussions at the World Economic Forum continue, Sacks has articulated a clear boundary — the Trump administration will not adopt Europe’s model of speech regulation, choosing instead to uphold free expression in the face of mounting international pressures.

Follow all our coverage from Davos and support our independent journalism at www.WEFReports.com.

  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-01-21 20:00:39 -0500 Flag
    So much for the famous slogan of the French Revolution…..