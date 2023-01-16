White House Counsel's Office denies existence of visitor logs for President Biden's Delaware residence

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The White House Counsel's Office said in a Monday statement that there are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The statement was made after Republicans on Capitol Hill requested the visitor logs, following the revelation that Biden's lawyers found classified documents in the home's garage. While visitor logs are typically kept at the White House, Biden's lawyers claim that no such records exist for his Delaware residence.

"Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal," the White House Counsel's Office told Fox News Digital on Monday. "But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them."

A special counsel is currently investigating President Biden's handling of classified documents, following the discovery of multiple caches at his Wilmington residence.

In a statement on Sunday, the Secret Service said that while a detail is assigned to the home, they do not record visitors.

"We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence," spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told reporters.

Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, demanded the logs for the residence on Sunday.

"Given the serious national security implications, the White House must provide the Wilmington residence’s visitor log," Comer wrote in a letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain. "As Chief of Staff, you are head of the Executive Office of the President and bear responsibility to be transparent with the American people on these important issues related to the White House’s handling of this matter."