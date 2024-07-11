White House employs detailed stage guides for President Biden
Documents show precise instructions for navigating event spaces, sparking a debate on presidential preparedness.
President Joe Biden's White House has implemented the use of printed guides to assist him in navigating event stages, according to a report by Axios.
These documents, part of a White House events template, provide detailed instructions and visual aids for the President's movements during public appearances.
The guides reportedly include large images of stage entrances and exits, accompanied by directives such as "Walk to podium." One five-page document reviewed by Axios featured multiple angles of an event space, labeled with descriptions like "view from podium" and "view from audience."
This level of detail has drawn attention from critics, particularly Republicans, who have used instances of the President appearing uncertain on stage to question his mental fitness for office. An unnamed individual who staffed a Biden fundraiser expressed surprise at the need for such detailed instructions for a seasoned politician.
White House spokesman Andrew Bates defended the practice, stating that "high levels of detail and precision" are crucial for presidential advance work, regardless of the incumbent. He added that these are "basic approaches" used by modern advance teams, including those of the vice president and other agencies.
Kirsten Allen, a spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, echoed this sentiment, describing the documents as "standard logistical briefing materials" for any principal, including the vice president.
However, the report notes that two former aides from Biden's vice presidency claimed his preparation documents were different at that time, relying more on site diagrams.
The discussion around these guides comes amid ongoing debate about President Biden's capabilities, intensified by his performance in last month's presidential debate, which some critics described as "disastrous" for the Democrats.
At 81, Biden is the oldest person ever elected to the U.S. presidency. Previous reports have noted his use of cue cards in high-level meetings, including one with former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
- By David Menzies
Sell the LCBO!
The public sector union that represents LCBO workers is out of control! Please sign our petition right here on this website to send a message to the province of Ontario that it is time to Sell the LCBO!REBEL NEWS: Sell the LCBO!
Donate to Rebel News
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.Donate
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.