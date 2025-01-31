BREAKING: White House says tariffs on Canada still set for February 1, refuting earlier report

Tariffs on Canadian goods heading to the United States are still set to begin February 1, according to the White House.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters President Donald Trump remained committed to the imposition of tariffs on Canada — along with Mexico and China — starting Saturday, countering an earlier report from Reuters that suggested the tariffs may be delayed until March 1.

“Starting tomorrow, those tariffs will be in place,” Leavitt said. “At this point, the president has made it very clear: those tariffs are going to be implemented and in effect. If the president, at any time, decides to roll back those tariffs, I'll leave it to him to make that decision.”

Prior to Leavitt's remarks, Reuters cited unnamed sources who said the tariffs would be delayed by a month.

“The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not have details on a final tariff rate, but noted Trump has consistently said that he plans to impose a 25% tariff on imports from the two countries on Saturday,” the report reads.

“Separately, an administration official said Trump on Friday was reviewing tariff plans, which may allow for some exemptions. Still, any exemptions would be 'few and far between,' the official said.”

On Thursday, President Trump stated that Canadian oil may be exempted from tariffs — removing a large bargaining chip that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has attempted to wield during the dispute, further fuelling divisions between the federal government and Alberta.

Premier Danielle Smith previously warned of a potential national unity crisis in response to Trudeau threatening to use Alberta's natural resources as a negotiation tool against the U.S.