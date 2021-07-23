“White terrorism needs to stop now”: Nova Scotia NDP candidate on Instagram

Twitter / ﻿@GaytiveB﻿

A candidate for the Nova Scotia NDP's recent social media comments about “collecting” the men in your family to help stop “white terrorism” is drawing attention as the province enters the second week of its provincial election campaign.

Bryson Syliboy, originally from Sipekne’katik First Nations, is a “grassroots 2-spirit Mi’kmaw activist” and the provincial New Democratic candidate for the riding of Richmond County in Cape Breton.

Here's what Bryson had to say on his @GaytiveFromMikmaki Instagram account in a post from March 18, 2021:

I'm just going to come out and say it. Straight cis White men are toxic as fuck. Everyone needs to collect their brothers, fathers, grandfathers, uncles, cousins. This white terrorism needs to stop now. It need to stop decades ago. Enough is enough. #StopWhiteTerrorism

On Remembrance Day, Bryson denounced the Canadian government for “stealing” children for residential schools, and later urged “marginalized folx” against being nice or worrying about feelings when others are being “problematic”.

Bryson also appears to be a talented bead whiz, producing penis-shaped art and earrings.

Last week, a candidate for the Nova Scotia Liberals dropped out of the race for Dartmouth South, stating that the party suggested she blame “mental illness” instead of the “boudoir photos” she says were behind the exit.

The election in Nova Scotia will be held on August 17.