WHO's $1.5 billion health appeal: serving public health or corporate interests?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched its 2025 Health Emergency Appeal, seeking a staggering US$ 1.5 billion to address what it calls urgent health crises affecting 305 million people worldwide.

The appeal, issued by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, emphasizes the escalating threats posed by conflict, climate change, epidemics and displacement.

WHO said this call for funding is “aligned with wider humanitarian efforts and prioritizes providing essential care and medical supplies; treating malnutrition and supporting maternal and child health; conducting vaccination campaigns to prevent disease outbreaks; and offering mental health support to populations impacted by trauma.”

While on the surface this sounds like a crucial call to action, the WHO has revealed a disturbing pattern of prioritizing pharmaceutical and corporate interests in recent years.

This deep entanglement with private corporations lends to inherent conflicts of interest where profit-driven motives are placed over health. This cozy relationship with Big Pharma has allowed these companies to maintain a stronghold on decision-making, influencing everything from vaccine distribution to emergency treatments, prioritizing profits above all else.

Global health expert Dr. David Bell critiques the WHO for its corporate ties, mishandled pandemic response and lack of transparency, urging urgent reforms to prioritize public health over corporate interests. As a former WHO physician, Dr. Bell argues that the organization has exaggerated pandemic risks to protect financial investments and calls for change to place public health first.

Despite failing to prevent or properly manage the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO has been trying to increase its global health control mandate through amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and a new pandemic treaty.

These changes — which have been largely rushed without proper process or oversight — would give the WHO sweeping authority over national health policies, including surveillance and vaccine passports, with heavy backing from pharmaceutical interests.

Regardless of internal confusion, Canadian health officials have committed to supporting these measures, which could very well mark a shift toward centralized global health control at the expense of national sovereignty.