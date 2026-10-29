Who answers for the Prince Albert encampment when the municipality says it has no authority on First Nation-owned land?

Business owners near a large homeless encampment south of Prince Albert on First Nation-owned land want it gone, and one told paNOW: “We rely on them to be good neighbours, and they are not.”

Good neighbours need someone who answers the phone — paNOW couldn’t find one.

The camp sits off 48th Street, generally inside the Rural Municipality (RM) of Prince Albert, on land owned by Pelican Lake First Nation. Nearby businesses cite theft, vandalism and growing garbage.

This week, RM Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Rochelle Neff said the RM has no authority to enforce its bylaws on the property because it is Indigenous land. She said the municipality has sought “guidance” from the provincial and federal governments.

The Prince Albert Fire Department has a fire protection agreement with the RM, but none with Pelican Lake First Nation. Deputy Chief Alex Paul said the First Nation would have to agree in writing to the payment terms in the city’s bylaw before crews would respond to a fire on the property.

Overnight temperatures are below freezing, and people in the camp are trying to keep warm, while local businesses are worried about fires.

Pelican Lake First Nation did not respond to several requests for comment by paNOW. One business owner said administration told them months earlier that a contractor had been hired to clear trees and level the land.

But no single person made this call. The record shows Neff stating the RM’s legal position, Paul applying the city’s bylaw, and Reeve Tyrel Tait saying in September that the RM was working with the landowner and the RCMP. Pelican Lake’s leadership did not answer.

The RM says it cannot send bylaw officers onto Indigenous land, and it may well be right. But that is exactly the problem.

Neff says the land is outside the RM’s reach, so the RM has asked the province and Ottawa for “guidance.” The landowner, meanwhile, told a neighbour months ago that a contractor was coming to clear the site.

The people running businesses next door got a shrug.

One patch of land, two senior governments asked for guidance, and a landowner who isn’t answering.

The RM has a letter out. The neighbours have the garbage.