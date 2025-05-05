Who got paid to stay quiet: The C-18 cash list is out — and it's worse than you think

Canada's Online News Act (Bill C-18) was never about saving journalism — it was about securing narrative control.

Google, under threat of federal regulation, agreed to pay $100 million a year into a media slush fund. That money is now being distributed by the so-called Canadian Journalism Collective, and much of it is who's who of Liberal-approved media cronies.

The first $22.2 million has landed. And wouldn't you know it, the most regime-compliant outlets came out on top.

The Liberal-Loyalist Legacy Press

Postmedia – $4.26 million

– $4.26 million Globe and Mail – $2.06 million

– $2.06 million Metroland Media – $1.95 million

– $1.95 million La Presse – $1.61 million

– $1.61 million Black Press – $1.37 million

– $1.37 million Canadian Press – $1.35 million

But it's not just the dinosaurs cashing in. The left's "independent" and other boutique outlets are getting their cut, too.

The Others

The Tyee – $236,579

– $236,579 National Observer – $222,187

– $222,187 Canadaland – $132,464

– $132,464 The Hub – $102,013

– $102,013 The Breach – $66,548

– $66,548 Sprawl Media – $67,805

– $67,805 Future of Good – $38,261

And yes, PressProgress — the attack-dog media arm of the Broadbent Institute — got $88,812. For those keeping track, that's nearly $90K in Big Tech hush money funnelled straight to the NDP's pet project.

But it gets better.

As iPolitics revealed in 2011, the Broadbent Institute is structured so that NDP donors can funnel money through the "charity" and still get a tax break — essentially subsidizing partisan activity. According to the 2011 report, "Flowing Broadbent Institute cash through the NDP provides big tax breaks."

So let's recap:

Google pays under government duress

Liberals decide who gets the money

NDP-affiliated groups cash in

The media claps along like trained seals

Who Was Shut Out Entirely?

Rebel News

Western Standard

True North

Why? Because we refuse to take money from the people we report on.

This is the new media landscape in Trudeau's Canada: rigged funding, narrative policing, and backroom deals where partisanship pays — and dissent gets deplatformed.

See the full list: https://cjc-ccj.ca/en

And if you're one of the millions of Canadians who still want actual independent journalism, we're still here — still fighting, still exposing, still supported by you.