Whole Foods dishwasher offered to drop rights complaint for $20,000, B.C. tribunal decision says

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has thrown out a Whole Foods dishwasher’s human rights complaint. A month after starting the job, she told the company she would accept $20,000 to cancel her complaint, according to the tribunal’s decision. She never returned the medical form it needed to accommodate her back problem.

Rezvan Bastani began work at a Whole Foods store on February 1, 2022, as a full-time dishwasher in the culinary department. Her sister, Nasrin Bastani, acted as her agent in the complaint. She had lived with sciatica, a nerve condition causing leg and back pain, for about twenty years.

On February 16, 2022, Whole Foods asked for a note on her limitations and sent a form for her physician. On February 26, 2022, she filed her human rights complaint. On March 1, when the company asked for a meeting, she replied by email that “she would accept $20,000 to cancel her complaint but was willing to start negotiations at $16,000,” the decision records.

A March 4 meeting broke down over the interpreter. Nasrin Bastani wrote that Whole Foods had brought one of its own employees to translate; the company said she was from a third-party service. Whole Foods offered to reconnect that day or meet the next week with a third-party interpreter, and the sisters declined both.

The form was resent March 15. She did not return it or say when she could work. On April 1 she was asked to complete it by April 8. On May 6 she was told the documents were due by May 13, after which “Whole Foods would accept that she has resigned from her employment.” Her employment ended May 19, 2022.

Tribunal member Ijeamaka Anika dismissed the complaint without a hearing, under a section of the Human Rights Code that lets the tribunal end cases with no reasonable prospect of success. Anika wrote that Whole Foods was reasonably certain to prove it met its duty to accommodate, and that the duty “came to an end because Ms. Bastani failed to cooperate in the accommodation process.”

Bastani alleged that Whole Foods gave her heavy work that worsened her condition, and that a representative mocked her disability on a Feb. 25 call, which the company denies. The tribunal does not make findings of fact on this kind of application.

Her other complaints, about break times, a security guard and a coworker, failed because she never tied them to a protected ground.

Whole Foods worker alleged racism; nearly eight years on, B.C. tribunal finds no case A probationary employee let go in 2019 after three failed performance reviews claimed race and disability discrimination. She never replied when Whole Foods asked the tribunal to dismiss the complaint.

The decision is dated Sept. 23, more than four and a half years after her first shift. Anika apologized to the parties for the delay.