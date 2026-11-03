Whole Foods worker alleged racism; nearly eight years on, B.C. tribunal finds no case

Nearly eight years after a Whole Foods store in British Columbia let a probationary employee go, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has thrown out her complaint that she was fired for being Iranian and for her health. She filed no reply to the company's application to dismiss.

Faranak (Faren) Moradi worked at the store from November 9, 2018 to January 23, 2019. She alleged discrimination based on race and disability, saying co-workers "mistreated [her] for being Iranian," that her review forms were not translated, and that the company failed to accommodate her health conditions (OCD, anxiety, vertigo and blood pressure issues) before terminating her. She called her three performance reviews "unfair" and "false."

Whole Foods delivered its dismissal application to Moradi on April 28, 2025, under sections 27(1)(c) and (g) of the Human Rights Code. Section 27(1)(c) lets the tribunal end a case with no reasonable prospect of success without a hearing. Tribunal member Jonathan Chapnick noted that "Ms. Moradi did not file a response to the application, despite having notice of it and an opportunity to do so."

The company's evidence showed three performance reviews: November 20 and December 12, 2018, and January 14, 2019. In an affidavit, its Associate Store Leader said her employment "was terminated because she had failed three performance reviews and was continuing to disregard standard operating procedures and directions."

On race, Chapnick found "there is no reasonable basis in the evidence before me to establish a connection between the alleged adverse treatment" and her race, and that "Language is not a free-standing protected characteristic under the Code."

On disability, the decision says there was "no evidence before me of a disability-related adverse impact." The evidence "overwhelmingly supports a conclusion that Ms. Moradi was dismissed because of the repeated and ongoing issues" with her performance. "The complaint is dismissed: Code, s. 27(1)(c)."

A two-and-a-half-month probationary job produced a human rights complaint that was not closed until October 14, almost eight years later.