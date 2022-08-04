Whoopi Goldberg slammed for claiming the Bible fully supports abortion due to 'freedom of choice'

Creative Commons

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed on the talkshow this week that the Bible supports abortion.

Goldberg was previously suspended by ABC, which hosts the View, for making anti-Semitic remarks about the Holocaust. At the time, she argued that the Holocaust was “not about race.”

On Wednesday, Goldberg made the argument that abortion was perfectly in line with Christianity because God gives people the “freedom of choice.”

“And as you know, God doesn’t make mistakes. God made us smart enough to know when it wasn’t going to work for us,” Goldberg said. “That’s the, that’s the beauty of giving us freedom of choice.”

It’s worth noting that the Bible teaches that freedom of choice does not mean freedom from consequences or freedom from sin.

Goldberg’s remarks received pushback from former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a conservative who repeatedly said “no.”

“Yes, because I know my relationship. You know, my relationship is always choppy. It’s always choppy with God, always, because I have a lot of questions,” Goldberg continued. “But I also know that God made me smart enough to know that if there are alternatives out there that can work for me, I will investigate them. But I also know God said, ‘Do unto others, as you would have them do unto you, I will not make that decision for anybody.'”

“What about the life in the womb?” Hasselbeck asked. “You know, I will say this, that life has a plan and a purpose designed by God, I don’t believe there are any circumstances where we should give [inaudible].”

“I love that you feel that way. It’s great,” Goldberg replied. “Listen, I don’t ever think that I can make any decision for you and your family that you are not smart enough to make for yourself. And God knows my heart. And God knows most everybody’s heart. And again, before we go, let me just point out, no one, no one at this table is not pro-life. Nobody at this table is not pro-life. I just want to make sure we all know that. Nobody is happy about going to get an abortion. It’s not fun.”

“That’s not pro-life,” Hasselbeck responded. “It’s a hard, hard decision. Life has a plan and a purpose and there are agencies out there that will help you keep that baby alive.”

Goldberg says "God doesn't make mistakes" and thus it's in his plan to have women choose abortion."God made us smart enough to know when it wasn't going to work for us. That's the beauty of giving us freedom of choice."

"My relationship [with God] is always choppy," she adds. pic.twitter.com/nUysEfP6zv — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 3, 2022

Goldberg was widely lambasted on social media for her misunderstandings of the Bible’s teachings and for her erroneous definition of “pro-life.”