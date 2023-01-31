Whoopi Goldberg suggests white people need to be beaten by police to make people care about police brutality

Ian Miles Cheong

On Monday's broadcast of ABC's midday talk show "The View," Whoopi Goldberg asserted that nothing would truly change concerning police brutality unless officers began beating white people.

Goldberg stated that people often only took notice when they could identify with the victims, implying that some would never care unless white people were the victims.

“If it is a black policeman or a white policeman, it is a problem in policing itself, you know,” Goldberg said, adding, “Seems things don’t seem to make sense to people unless it’s somebody they can feel, or they can recognize — but how many times do we have to see — do we need to see white people also get beaten before anybody will do anything?”

Claiming she's "not suggesting that," Whoopi suggests white people need to be beaten by police before reforms will happen.

"Do you we need to see white people also get beat before anybody will do anything? ... Don't write us and tell me what a racist I am." pic.twitter.com/dTJ72C6dTv — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 30, 2023

“I’m not suggesting that, so don’t write us and tell me what a — you know, what a racist I am,” Goldberg continued. “I’m just asking, is that what people have to see in order to wake up and realize this affects us all?”

Whoopi says police departments need to get a "sense of humanity."

"Is it just because folks have dehumanized us and made us like kind of monsters?"

She claims "that other side on television," says black people "have no humanity" and "murder" is the first thing cops think to do. pic.twitter.com/wz2bAvcYaq — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 30, 2023

When Sunny Hostin weighed in, saying that police departments receive too much funding, Goldberg instead argued that the issue lies in a lack of "humanity" among officers.

Goldberg suggested that police officers had murder on their minds when initiating traffic stops, and concluded by pleading for people to take action and make the changes that are needed.

“Is it just because folks have dehumanized us and made us like some kind of monsters?” Goldberg asked. “I listen to that other side on television and they talk about us like we have no humanity.”

“Maybe it’s a traffic stop for a lady who’s smoking in her car and you don’t understand why she doesn’t want you in her face but you kill her and everybody goes, ‘Oh, that’s really sad,’” Goldberg stated.

“I’m sick of this,” Goldberg concluded. “You should be sick of this. Are we? Then make sure that when you have the opportunity to make the changes that need to be made, make them! Don’t sit around and do — just talk about them — let’s get something done.”