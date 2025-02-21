'Who's going to use this?': Trudeau forces taxpayers to pay for high-speed rail project

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

As his time as prime minister dwindles down, Justin Trudeau is forcing Canadian taxpayers to foot the bill for another expensive Liberal pet project: high-speed rail linking Quebec City to Toronto.

Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), joined Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to look at how all of Canada is paying for a project linking the Laurentian corridor together — and how Liberal favourite SNC-Lavalin is once again involved.

“Government is not a business; government should get out of the business of business,” Franco told Ezra. “I mean, come on. We're already losing hundreds of millions of dollars every single year failing to run the current government train company that is Via Rail.”

A November 2024 press release from the CTF, detailing how Canada would benefit from a U.S.-style Department of Government Efficiency, notes how Via lost $1.8 billion over the past five years covering its operating expenses.

“Look at this high-speed rail boondoggle. About $4 billion just for planning, the total cost could be as much as $80 billion” Franco said, cautioning the price could very well be higher than that, given previous government mismanagement.

“Who's really going to use this high-speed rail? You know you're going to still fork over what, $100+ to get on this, this is going to be businesspeople,” he added. “So, you have taxpayers subsidizing those folks to take a high-speed rail.”

“Look, if an actual company wants to build a high-speed rail, fill your boots. Why are taxpayers doing this?”