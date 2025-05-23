WHO's Pandemic Accord adopted, but is it a 'global health victory' or bureaucratic mirage

You’ve likely heard the buzz about a global health agreement, sold to the public as something that won’t compromise national sovereignty but will be a legally binding treaty adopted by member states to allegedly enhance global cooperation, equity, and preparedness for future pandemics.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) so-called Pandemic Accord was adopted at the recent World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, with WHO head honcho Tedros claiming this as a big win.

But is it really a done deal, or just another chapter in a masterclass of propaganda?

Independent researcher James Roguski, who has been relentlessly tracking the WHO’s moves, unpacks the truth from the smoke in mirrors.

He calls the recent “adoption” a failure dressed up as a victory, explaining how the WHO didn’t even have a working draft for a key part of this accord — the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) annex.

“They tucked [PABS] off into a corner and said, 'We'll get to that later.' What they adopted is an agreement that cannot be signed until they finish negotiating the annex,” he says.

Meanwhile, the WHO is trying to skirt democratic accountability to push pandemic treaty through.

Roguski explains how the WHO is manipulating the process. He highlights a post made by the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, who claims that Tedros urged him not to request a vote on the pandemic accord since Slovakia will oppose it, citing concerns over state sovereignty and human rights.

It would be almost unbelievable if the WHO didn’t have a track record of trying to skirt the voting due process to ram through efforts to strengthen their global health powers.

You can take genetic information and turn it into laboratory tests, like the PCR fraud or drugs or more mRNA gene-altering therapy that they can profit from in return for a benefit sharing agreement. People in the United States need to realize that just because the Trump administration started the process of exiting the WHO and we haven't been participating in these negotiations, please realize that every pharmaceutical company that's based in the United States and around the world wants to participate in that money game.

Roguski asserts that PCR tests serve as a psychological operation to convince individuals they require a pharmaceutical-based antidote, as evidenced by the COVID-19 response, which heavily relied on such interventions.

The WHO is “developing the international infrastructure to compete with the United States Defence Department infrastructure through the World Bank and the Pandemic Fund,” he said.

“Building laboratories, looking for pathogens, using the PCR to scare people into thinking, you got bird flu or monkeypox or whatever it may be. It's a psychological operation. And unfortunately, they're really, really good at messing with people's heads.”

The more time that passes, and the more closed-door discussions that go on, it becomes clearer that the Pandemic Accord is more about greed than health, pushed through with propaganda and bureaucratic tricks.

But as Roguski says, the agreement can’t be signed until next year at the earliest, giving citizens and countries time to raise awareness and push back.