Why are Aussies protesting in Melbourne? Avi Yemini on Dan Andrews' permanent emergency powers bill

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Avi Yemini joined Ezra to talk about the ongoing protests against Dan Andrews' emergency powers bill.

Here's a bit of what Avi had to say:

“I can't tell you what's going to happen. It's certainly not going to pass the way they expected and wanted it to pass, which is absolute power to the premier — it is some of the scariest legislation I've ever seen as a Victorian. And as an 'enemy of the state', I was slightly fearful of it. “...we're in a much better position, it would've been great for it to have been voted on yesterday and to kill that bill right there dead in its tracks, but the vote... could happen today.”

This is just an excerpt of The Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.