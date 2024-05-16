Why are foreign workers angrily protesting in Charlottetown? We’re going to find out.

We’ve seen reports of hundreds of foreign migrant workers staging protests and even threatening a hunger strike. What’s going on? What promises were made to them? Who got rich off them? And will any of them be sent home — or are these “temporary” workers really here forever? Rebel News's Lincoln Jay is going to find out.

Our reporter Lincoln Jay is on his way to Charlottetown, PEI. He’ll land at noon.

We want to find out what on earth is going on out there.

We’ve seen reports of hundreds of foreign migrant workers staging protests and even threatening a hunger strike.

Their work permits have expired, and they don’t want to go home — in this case, to India.

But the provincial government says it doesn’t need more foreign workers in sectors like retail sales.

What’s going on?

Why is Canada bringing in hundreds of thousands of cheap foreign workers anyways? Don’t they drive down wages, drive up housing costs, and jam up our health care system? And then there’s the 900,000 foreign students — many of them at sham “diploma mills”, not real universities, but merely a ruse to get into Canada.

What promises were made to them?

Who got rich off them?

And will any of them be sent home — or are these “temporary” workers really here forever?

I’m not without sympathy for them. I think it was a combination of financially greedy immigration consultants who made millions and politically greedy politicians who made lots of future Liberal voters.

But I also have sympathy for Canadians, who were not asked and did not agree to have two million migrants brought in last year, and two million more planned for this year.

We’re going to see for ourselves.

After all, we went all the way to Dublin, Ireland last week to report on their immigration battles. The least we can do is go to Charlottetown to see Canada’s latest battle.

Lincoln will be filing his reports to www.MigrantReports.com.

