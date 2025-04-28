Why are menstrual products mandated in men's washrooms in Canada?

A mandate launched by the Liberal government in December of 2023 requires all washrooms in federally-regulated workplaces in Canada to have menstrual hygiene products available.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed the federal mandate requiring menstrual products in all federally-regulated workplace washrooms and questioned the reasoning behind it.

Enacted in December of 2023 by the Liberal government, the mandate applies to all washrooms, whether they are designated for females, males, or gender-neutral.

The move has faced backlash from critics who say it places an unfair burden on taxpayers and isn't based in biological realities. Critics have also argued that the mandate is more about performative virtue signalling than actually trying to help people.

"Keep this spending in mind by the way when you wonder why it is that our dominion is now saddled with a $62 billion deficit," said David.

"Then again, if men are pretending to be women, I guess part of the psychosis means that they must also pretend to experience menstrual cycles as well," he added.

David went on to condemn the Liberals for imposing policies based on the premises of gender ideology onto all Canadians working in the federal government. "It looks like weird science has now eradicated biology 101," he said.

"And so it is we have to go along with accommodating mental illness as opposed to getting psychiatric help for transgenders," David added.

Conservate Leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to end the Liberals' 'woke' policies and ensure that female spaces are exclusively for biological females if he is elected prime minister.

