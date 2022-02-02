Why are truckers blocking the roads different from eco-terrorists blocking train tracks? Ezra Levant explains

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we take a look at our old coverage of train track blockades and talk about why the trucker blockades are different.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

When it was clear that the police were coming with force, the men prayed. The men had a vote on what to do. And they decided to stay. They acknowledged it was going to end with the law coming for them — one man said he knew he would only leave in a police car. That’s one difference between principled conscientious objectors, passive resistance, civil disobedience, versus the anonymous saboteurs of railroad tracks. These men, like Gandhi himself, knew they were breaking the rules, and knew they would be punished for it, and decided that was fine, the injustice of the laws was too much to bear passively or even consensually; that saying nothing wasn’t an option and complying wasn’t an option, and so the morality of the universe required them to call themselves law-breakers since the law was so odious — in this case, a new segregation, a new ghettoization, a new Apartness, Apartheid as they’d say in Afrikaans. That’s too much to accept, and a ticket or a fine or a charge, even a criminal charge, was the price they’d pay, and that by making the so-called justice system process them, the system itself would be revealed to be wrong, or broken, and maybe it would therefor be fixed.

