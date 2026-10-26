Why did Carney’s two days in New York need a five-day, $95,343 hotel contract?

Global Affairs Canada awarded a $95,343.45 contract to the Loews Regency, on Park Avenue in Manhattan, for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s two-day visit to New York in May, according to the federal government’s proactive disclosure of contracts. The contract, dated May 25, 2026, is listed as “Hospitality” with the comment “Accomodation Services for PM travel.” It runs five days, May 25 to 29, was awarded without competition, and lists one bid.

The Canadian Press reported on Sunday, May 24, that the prime minister would travel “to New York City on Wednesday and Thursday,” May 27 and 28, to “court more investment.” The Logic reported that on Thursday, May 28, Carney met JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon and other chief executives who were members of the Business Roundtable, and told the Economic Club of New York that “Canada strong will help make America great again.”

The Loews Regency, at 540 Park Avenue and 61st Street, has 379 rooms including 58 suites. The record, a contract value at award rather than a final invoice, does not say how many rooms were booked or who stayed, and it began two days before the reported visit. A separate sole-sourced contract, $29,565 to Jacquemin Transportation Services, for “Transportation Services” from May 26 to 28, falls inside the same window, but the record does not name the city.

The same American firm was contracted a month earlier for Governor General Mary Simon: Global Affairs lists $24,223 to Jacquemin for “Governor General to New York Transportation April 16-22, 2026” and $36,809 to Jolly Hotels USA Inc., operating as NH Collection Hotels, for “GG Visit to New York Accomodation Services” from April 15 to 22, both without competition.

Rideau Hall says Simon gave a keynote at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues on April 20. The three contracts that name New York total $156,375; if the May transport contract is the New York leg, the four come to $185,940, not counting flights, security or meals.

Rebel News reported on October 14 that the same database lists $1,382,640.67 in sole-sourced contracts for Carney’s June trip to Europe. The records name only a contracting officer and are marked as not from a minister’s office; the department reports to Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs.