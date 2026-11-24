Article by Rebel News staff.

Back from a week in Taiwan, Ezra Levant opened The Ezra Levant Show on Monday with what he called a terrible setback for freedom in the United Kingdom, and a template for Canada's near future.

On Friday at Portsmouth Crown Court, Judge Newton Price sentenced Daniel Thomas, known to supporters as Danny Tommo, to 15 months in prison plus 12 months of supervision for criminal damage to an empty migrant dinghy.

On Sept. 22, Danny took a boat into the English Channel and followed a dinghy carrying illegal migrants, livestreaming the whole thing. Once every migrant had been taken off, he cut the empty boat about eight times with a knife. It didn't sink. Nobody was hurt, and the judge accepted there was no immediate danger to anyone. The dinghy floated back to France, where authorities destroyed it.

Police charged Danny with criminal damage and with recklessly endangering life, and he was refused bail. The legal team that defended Tommy Robinson, paid for by Rebel News viewers through SaveDanny.co.uk, got the serious charge dropped on Nov. 12, and Danny pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

That should have been the end of it, Ezra said. In England, criminal damage under £5,000 carries a maximum of three months, and the prosecutor admitted he couldn't prove the damage passed that mark. The judge said the same thing: "It cannot be proven whether the damage exceeded 5,000 pounds or not." Three months would have been time served.

Instead, the judge ruled that because the case had been sent to the Crown Court, he could impose up to 10 years. He said he would have given 20 months after a trial, cut it to 15 for the guilty plea, and called Danny a "publicity seeker." Ezra pointed out that 15 months lands just above the 12-month line below which Britain's new sentencing rules say courts should suspend a prison term unless there are exceptional circumstances. Danny's wife is expecting their fifth child within weeks.

"Now let me show you what 15 months buys in Britain if you're on the other side of the two-tier line," Ezra said. Hadush Kebatu, the Ethiopian migrant who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Epping eight days after arriving on a small boat, got 12 months. Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards got a six-month suspended sentence for indecent images of children. Lucy Connolly got 31 months for a tweet she deleted within hours.

"Say the wrong thing about mass immigration or do a wrong thing to a smuggler's boat, and the full weight of the state lands on you and on your kids," Ezra said.

Ezra plans to visit Danny at HMP Winchester and report back on how he's being treated. Sheila Gunn Reid covered the sentencing live, and Alexa Lavoie reported from outside the court in Portsmouth. Danny still faces another trial next June on charges he denies.

To help with Danny's legal fight, visit SaveDanny.co.uk. To help his children while he's in prison, visit DannyTommoChildren.com.