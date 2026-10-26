Why did Global Affairs sole-source $20,898 in limousines for China's foreign ministry visit?

Global Affairs Canada awarded a $20,898.22 non-competitive contract for ground transportation for the visit of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Canada, dated three days before Foreign Minister Wang Yi's scheduled arrival for the first visit by a Chinese foreign minister in a decade.

The contract, procurement number 7476514, went to Millennium Limousine Service of Ottawa, dated May 25, 2026, for "ground transportation for visit China MFA to Canada". MFA is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The record lists it as non-competitive with one bid, with a period running to March 31, 2027.

Wang Yi's visit was scheduled for May 28 to 30, 2026, and he met Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand in Ottawa on May 29. The Global Affairs readout says the two agreed to annual foreign ministers' meetings and restored consultation and national security mechanisms. Canada will be "country of honour" at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai in early November, and Prime Minister Mark Carney will attend the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) leaders' meeting in Shenzhen in November, months after Carney's own January trip to Beijing.

According to Beijing's readout, Wang said "The Taiwan question lies at the very heart of China's core interests" and hoped Canada would "translate this commitment into concrete actions", and Anand replied that "Canada firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and this position will not change."

Rebel News found two other non-competitive Global Affairs contracts tied to China in the April to June quarter.

On May 14 the department awarded Rimkus Consulting Group Canada $96,094.20, with one bid, for architectural and engineering design services for "the roofs, walkways, and pergola at the Embassy of Canada to China in Beijing". On June 24 it awarded Beijing JYHY Trading Co., Ltd, a vendor whose country is listed as China, a $34,263.66 contract for "Canada Day 2026 Venue Setup"; the record does not say where the event was held.

The three total $151,256.08. The Rimkus and JYHY contracts cite the Government Contracts Regulations exception for awards below the dollar limits. Millennium Limousine also got a $21,679.62 non-competitive contract dated May 2 for the Princess of the Netherlands' visit.

The limousine contract is the only published cost of the visit so far.