Why did National Defence sole-source $3.2 million in Key West rooms as urgent?

National Defence signed a $3,188,007.90 sole-source contract with The Keys Collection of Key West, Florida, for 50 days of accommodation last winter, citing extreme urgency, and did not disclose it until two quarters after it was signed.

The record, in the department’s April to June 2026 disclosure of contracts over $10,000, gives the description “Rental of residential buildings, Key West, Florida, United States,” a contract date of December 4, 2025, and a period of January 15 to March 5, 2026. The solicitation is non-competitive, the limited tendering reason is “Extreme Urgency,” and the comments read: “This contract was omitted from a previous public disclosure. This contract was sole sourced.” That is about $64,000 a day. The contact is a logistics officer, “LogO Hangar 2,” at a 780 area code number in Alberta. The record does not say what it was for.

The only businesses found under the vendor’s name are two hotels on North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West, a Hilton Garden Inn and a Fairfield by Marriott, which Marriott markets as “a convenient NAS Key West hotel.” NAS Key West is the U.S. Navy air station to which the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) sent CF-18s from 4 Wing Cold Lake in 2016. No 2026 Canadian deployment there was found, so the air force link is unconfirmed.

The same disclosure carries a second contract whose record says it was “omitted from a previous public disclosure”: $1,981,315.93 to the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort and Spa in Honolulu, dated April 29, 2026, for June 12 to August 11, 2026, after a $788,998.23 amendment to the original $1,192,317.70. This one was competitively tendered. The notice asked for 145 single-occupancy rooms, parking for 68 vehicles and a 2,500-square-foot conference room “when the CAF deploys to Honolulu/Waikiki, HI, USA” for the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 exercise, June 24 to July 31. Canada sent more than 800 personnel, three ships, a submarine and three aircraft detachments.

The Minister of National Defence is David McGuinty, in the post since May 13, 2025, and elected as the Liberal MP for Ottawa South on April 28, 2025. A search for a political donation record in his name found none. Neither record names who approved the sole-source decision or the omissions.