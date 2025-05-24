Why didn't Toronto Police 'serve and protect' a citizen journalist beaten and robbed in front of their eyes?

The glory days of Toronto's Bond Place Hotel are long gone. The City of Toronto recently purchased this venue near Yonge-Dundas Square, and the Bond Place Hotel has been "repurposed" to "respond to the urgent need for permanent affordable homes."

As well, the City notes: "The number of people actively experiencing homelessness in Toronto continues to grow. New homes with supports are urgently needed to ensure everyone has a warm, safe place to call home."

That's an interesting choice of words—specifically the word "safe"— because this venue was anything but a safe space. Last Wednesday, in response to a deranged tenant, the people on the City of Toronto payroll who are entrusted to ensure safety—namely, security guards inside the hotel and police officers outside the property—declined to get involved in upholding the law.

At least that's what citizen journalist Jay Bannister discovered. Bannister runs a social media portal called Mad Lab Press. Being an ex-cop, his specialty is making videos regarding law enforcement. He often exposes cops who are behaving badly on the job. Needless to say, the Toronto Police Service knows who he is—and they really don't like him much.

This resentment was evident last Wednesday afternoon. Bannister was driving on Dundas Street East when he spotted police cruisers, ambulances, and a fire truck outside the former Bond Place Hotel.

He pulled over to investigate the commotion. While he was filming outside the venue, a 300-pound man made a beeline toward Bannister and demanded that he cease recording, even though Bannister was in a public place and had every right to film.

When Bannister declined, the man—who is supposedly a tenant at the city-run facility—got violent. He knocked Bannister to the sidewalk with a sucker punch and then kicked Bannister in the face. He also smashed a filming device worth around $600 before fleeing.

As much as this smackdown was shocking, what was even more disturbing is that this assault happened right in front of several cops. But the police officers declined to do anything. Then, when Bannister approached an officer to file a report, Bannister says he was treated very rudely.

It was truly a gross dereliction of duty. The motto of the Toronto Police is "To Serve & Protect." Please note, there is no asterisk at the end of that motto; there is no footnote stating: "We will only serve and protect citizens if we like you; otherwise, go fish."

This is what seemed to transpire on Dundas Street East on Wednesday, and it is equal parts disturbing and despicable.

Then again, these past 19 months have made for perhaps the worst chapter in the history of the Toronto Police Service. Hogtown's Finest have routinely turned a collective blind eye to illegal activity on the streets when dealing with pro-Hamas goons. Yet these same cops go to great lengths to arrest peaceful counter-demonstrators and independent journalists. Baffling.

And a new low was achieved a few days ago when the cops allowed the rank-and-file members of the new-age Hitler Youth Movement to block an ambulance carrying an eight-year-old child. Even worse, the police blatantly lied about their involvement in this matter. The question arises: What's worse, the crime or the coverup? Maybe sometimes it's both.

In light of the most recent policing ineptitude, Bannister is considering suing the City of Toronto. We wish him well.