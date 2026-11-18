Ottawa has committed up to $33.8 million to help sell Canadian wood outside the United States, and all three agreements name China as a target market.

The three contributions come from Natural Resources Canada’s Global Forest Leadership Program. They started June 1 and run until March 31, 2029.

Canada Wood Group, a Vancouver industry body, is getting $14.9 million to build demand for Canadian wood “in Japan, South Korea, China and new markets outside the United States.”

Forestry Innovation Investment, a B.C. Crown corporation, is getting $13.1 million to “expand pathways for the use of Canadian wood in China, India, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Europe and other global markets outside the United States.”

The Quebec Wood Export Bureau is getting $5.8 million for a long list of markets that also includes China.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson announced the three amounts on June 3, as part of close to $130 million for 56 forest projects.

The B.C. agency’s China work runs through a subsidiary. Its latest service plan says FII Consulting (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., which it wholly owns, supports the B.C. forest industry by “directing market research and leading government relations and business development, particularly with state-owned enterprises.”

The same plan budgets $2 million a year for China market development. It also books $2.25 million a year from Ottawa through 2028-29, noting that this “reflects the decision of NRCan to fund the overseas wood export program over the next 3 years.” The plan doesn’t say whether that money is part of the $13.1 million agreement.

The grants land as Ottawa warms up to Beijing. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s January trip produced a deal that cut Chinese duties on canola seed in exchange for letting in Chinese electric vehicles. Canola oil still faces a 100 per cent Chinese tariff.

South of the border, the U.S. Commerce Department cut its combined duties on Canadian softwood lumber to 24.75 per cent in October, down from about 35 per cent. A separate 10 per cent American tariff on lumber still sits on top.

Hodgson, the minister responsible, is the MP for Markham-Thornhill.

Nearly $34 million to sell wood abroad, and one of the recipients says its Shanghai office works “particularly with state-owned enterprises.”