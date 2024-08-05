Why have Western elites decided that uncontrolled mass migration is a force for good?

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News spoke with Stefan Tompson on July 27th while covering a massive protest in London, England led by the independent journalist and activist Tommy Robinson against the UK government's allowance of mass immigration and two-tiered policing. Tompson is the founder of Visegrad 24, and he offered a compelling perspective on the issues at hand.

We came , we saw , we conquered 🇬🇧🇬🇧 so many wanted us to fail, thank you for the impeccable behaviour once again https://t.co/5ZblL3aHIy — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 27, 2024

Visegrad 24, a leading English-language news aggregator in Central and Eastern Europe, boasts impressive reach. “We do about 300 million impressions a month,” Tompson revealed. “We have a million followers and we have a pro-democracy, pro-NATO, pro-transatlantic line. We cover issues from anti-Semitism to the Nigerian genocide, and support opposition movements fighting for freedom and sovereignty.”

Born and raised in England, Tompson expressed deep affection for the country. “The UK is facing several issues, most notably a crisis of identity,” he stated. “This isn’t just a British issue; the West broadly faces an uncertainty of who we are and where we’re going, coupled with an erasure of our past.”

"IT'S TIME TO STAND UP"



Patroitic Brits here at Tommy Robinson's rally in London, UK send their message to freedom lovers watching world wide.



Support my work at https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/h0fXxdiwES — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 27, 2024

Tompson elaborated on the Western narrative, which often highlights historical wrongdoings while neglecting achievements: “We have the most equal and free societies on earth, incredible capital cities and countryside, and we’ve created wealth and social mobility. Yet, we’ve forgotten the things that made Western societies what they are today.”

Addressing the topic of mass migration, Tompson offered a nuanced view. “I can understand why many of these people are fleeing and why many of these people are choosing to come to places like the UK or France. Why Western elites have decided that uncontrolled mass migration is a force for good is something that I struggle to understand.”

DRONE FOOTAGE :



A massive crowd has shown up for the @TRobinsonNewEra event.



There's great energy, and the speakers are ready to take the stage.



Support my work at https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/92T8K8Ifxl — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 27, 2024

He also warned of the dangers of the new mass migration phenomena: “I think that the migrants that have made it to Europe and that have become naturalized citizens or second and third generation, it is our duty now to assimilate and do our very best to integrate these communities if we do not want to face more uncertainty, more violence, more riots, more tensions.”

Leeds Councillor Mothin Ali attempts to stop the rioting in Leeds, by begging protestors to “stop burning (the neighbourhood)”. pic.twitter.com/k9vaWdkHsh — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 19, 2024

Tompson also reflected on recent riots in Leeds, triggered by the fear of deportation of young children: “The events in Leeds were tragic. A community feeling disenfranchised and unfairly treated resorted to rioting. Watching an elected council member trying to calm tensions was a poignant moment, highlighting the complexity of these issues.”

Despite the challenges, Tompson remains hopeful: “As a Roman Catholic, I believe in hope. Western civilization, built on Greek philosophy, Roman law, and Christianity, has survived greater threats. Addressing the problems constructively and controlling migration is essential. Resigning to fate isn’t an option; there’s much to be hopeful about.”