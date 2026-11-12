Why is a French novelist under formal investigation over a 2022 interview?

French novelist Michel Houellebecq has been placed under formal investigation by an investigating judge in Nanterre, near Paris, over a November 2022 interview with the philosopher Michel Onfray. The step was taken on November 10, 2026, first reported by Le Figaro and confirmed by AFP through a source close to the case.

The suspected offence, as given by ActuaLitté, is “complicité de provocation à la discrimination, à la haine ou à la violence,” or complicity in inciting discrimination, hatred or violence. The interview ran in a special issue of Front Populaire, the magazine Onfray fronts.

Asked about the “great replacement” theory, Houellebecq said, “It’s not a theory, it’s a fact.”

He also said, “When entire territories are under Islamic control, I think acts of resistance will take place. There will be attacks and shootings in mosques, in cafés frequented by Muslims, in short, Bataclans in reverse.” (Translated from the French.)

The complaints that remain come from two groups, the Union of Mosques of France (UMF), whose president is Mohammed Moussaoui, and the MRAP (Movement Against Racism and for Friendship Between Peoples). AFP reports the UMF complaint, filed in January 2023, also named Onfray and the magazine’s director, Stéphane Simon.

The Grand Mosque of Paris dropped its own legal action after Houellebecq expressed regret at a January 2023 meeting with its rector, Chems-eddine Hafiz. In a book published later in 2023, he called some of his remarks clumsy.

His lawyers, Thibault de Montbrial and Louis Cailliez, say the remarks contain no call to action, even an implicit one, and are protected by freedom of expression.

The penalty is set by Article 24 of the 1881 press law, which allows up to one year in prison or a €45,000 fine, or both. Nobody has been convicted, no trial has been ordered, and a formal investigation is a procedural step on complaints already filed, not a finding of guilt.

A Paris court acquitted him in 2002 over a different statement, his description of Islam as “the most stupid religion,” ruling that criticising a faith is not incitement to hatred against its followers.