Dear Justin Trudeau: It's time for you to resign as prime minister

Dear Prime Minister,

I’m a Canadian Muslim woman of Pakistani origin — all three. Muslim, woman and ethnicity are labels you claim to support. So, it is my humble plea that it is time for you to resign as prime minister.

I don’t say this because I don’t like your face — nice haircut though! But around the globe the Italian prime minister resigned; the Pakistani prime minister was pushed out and the Sri Lankan head of state ran for the hills (in his case, the airport). The Tory party in U.K. threw Boris Johnson out.

All for less than you and your cronies have subjected Canada to. If you care to listen, I’ll share with you:

You had a fantastic career as prime minister in which you showed the Canadian public how to do Bhangra in India with a questionable

entourage.

You showed Canadians that blackface matters.

You love selfies and photo-ops but when real media ask you pertinent questions that impact your citizens, you hide behind a plant.

Alexa : Mr. Trudeau, what other agreement, besides the Known Travellers Digital Identity, have you signed with the World Economic Forum?@JustinTrudeau : no answer! pic.twitter.com/Gn9AENf1P5 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 12, 2022

You hold friendship very dear, so you helped your friends as SNC Lavalin and a few other questionable organizations.

You paid off a terrorist and turn a blind eye to government funding of organizations with a history of antisemitism and hate.

You’re beholden to Communist regimes.

You’re paranoid when you see a truck. You have imprisoned a native ‘real Canadian’ woman — Tamara Lich — for allegations that are

contrary to our freedoms and democracy.

Your minister of transportation has made Canadian airports the laughing stock of the world. From being the best airport in North America to the worst in the world! And please don’t give me the COVID BS, being prepared was your government's responsibility.

In your words, “a Canadian, is a Canadian is a Canadian”! So, aren’t unvaxed Canadians — Canadian?

And to make matters worse (if that’s possible) now there is a SURPRISE at the airport. When you come back already tired from a long trip and have to wait a couple of hours to be randomly tested. From a dynamic G7 country, are you trying to make Canada a third world country?

Your best present to Canadians was the ArriveCan app. By the way, how does one get a passport? Do we apply to you directly?

Phew!

I’m tired of just listing all your activities. I think it's time you took a vacation again on one of the Aga Khan’s Islands and you might do Canadians a favour this time by just staying there. And while you’re at it, please take your inexperienced, inefficient, intolerant cronies with you.

Goodbye. Hasta la vista. Au revoir.