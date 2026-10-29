Why is the research council paying $75,000 for AI agents that optimize EDI?

The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) lists a $75,000 contribution to a Montreal company, under an agreement starting April 13, 2026, to develop artificial intelligence agents for equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in scientific research, the federal grants disclosure shows. The recipient is Scikoop inc., and the contribution’s title is “ARP - Development of AI Agents to Optimize Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) in Research.” Its stated purpose: “This project will help democratize EDI best practices within the Canadian scientific ecosystem.”

The money comes from the NRC’s Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP), which exists, in its own words, to help small firms “grow through innovation and stimulate wealth creation for Canada.” Scikoop says it helps health research teams with “data representativity and community engagement,” offers “representativeness AI tools” and sells “research certification.” Its about page lists “Making EDI Work for Science” as one of three things it does, names Adèle Salin-Cantegrel as executive director and shows “CNRC PARI,” the French name of IRAP, among its supporters. The ODISÉ research network lists Scikoop under “EDI-A research support,” with a “Scikoop Certification” for teams showing “responsible and inclusive research practices.”

The grant runs to March 31, 2027. On September 21, 2026, the House of Commons Standing Committee on Science and Research tabled a report recommending that the three federal granting agencies remove all references to EDI from the awarding of research funding and ban demographic quotas and proportionality targets; the report also backed EDI training for applicants, and does not address IRAP or this contribution.

At a February 23 meeting, members had asked whether EDI requirements affect perceptions of merit. The NRC, which reports to Parliament through the Minister of Industry, told the committee on March 12 that “funding decisions are merit-based and guided by clear eligibility and assessment criteria,” while reducing its grants and contributions under the expenditure review and adding funding to IRAP.

The record does not name who approved the contribution. NRC President Mitch Davies was appointed for five years from January 3, 2024, announced by Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne on December 20, 2023; IRAP is run by acting vice-president Laural Porth-Jones; the Minister of Industry is Mélanie Joly.